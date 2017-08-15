LIVE: Alabama Special Election Results for U.S. Senate

  Republican Race (0 precincts reporting)

Percentage

Votes

Winner?
 James Beretta (Physician) 0% 0 votes
 Joseph F. Breault (Chaplain) 0% 0 votes
 Randy Brinson (Gastroenterologist) 0% 0 votes
 Mo Brooks (U.S. Representative) 0% 0 votes
 Mary Maxwell (Researcher) 0% 0 votes
 Roy Moore (Former Ala. Chief Justice) 0% 0 votes
 Bryan Peeples (Business Consultant) 0% 0 votes
 Trip Pittman (Ala. State Senator) 0% 0 votes
 Luther Strange (Current U.S. Senator) 0% 0 votes

  Democratic Race (0 precincts reporting)

Percentage

Votes

Winner?
 Will Boyd 0% 0 votes
 Vann Caldwell 0% 0 votes
 Jason E. Fisher 0% 0 votes
 Michael Hansen (Environmentalist) 0% 0 votes
 Doug Jones (Former U.S. Attorney) 0% 0 votes
 Robert Kennedy Jr. (Navy Veteran) 0% 0 votes
 (Charles) Nana Tchienkou 0% 0 votes

Polls are about to close across Alabama as voters cast ballots in party primary elections for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Republican Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the post temporarily, is seeking to fight off challengers that include former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Strange and recorded automatic phone calls on his behalf.

Brooks has criticized Strange’s backing by a super political action committee tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democratic contenders include former U.S. attorney Doug Jones, environmentalist Michael Hansen and Navy veteran Robert Kennedy, Jr.

The primaries will go to a runoff unless a candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote Tuesday.

