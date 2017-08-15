Lincoln Memorial Vandalized With Vulgar Language

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN/WJLA) – The National Park Service is removing graffiti from the Lincoln Memorial.  According to a press release, the monument was tagged around 4:30 Tuesday morning with red spray paint that looks to proclaim “F*** Law.” The monument preservation crew started cleaning up the mess with a “gel-type architectural pain stripper safe for use on historic stone.” “Treatments will be applied as necessary until all evidence of the graffiti is gone.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Park Police at 202-610-7515.

