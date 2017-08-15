Lawyer: Woman who caused fatal crash was having seizures

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The lawyer for a 29-year-old Florida woman who police say caused a crash that killed a couple and their 8-year-old daughter had several seizures that day and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Attorney Hubbell Losson tells the Tampa Bay Times Amber Nicole Perera blacked out during the Aug. 10 crash in Tampa. She faces three counts of DUI manslaughter, among other charges.

Witnesses told police Perera was driving close to 90 mph (144 kph) while passing other vehicles just before crashing into a vehicle occupied by the three victims. Their car crossed the median, was hit by other cars and burst into flames. Police say Perera slurred her words and struggled to maintain her balance during a field sobriety test.

Tampa police had no comment.

