ESCATAWPA, Mississippi (WKRG) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to an emailed press release, around 4:30 p.m. Monday a man armed with a gun entered Huntley’s convenience store on Highway 613. The suspect is described as a black man around 6 feet tall.

He is accused of taking an undetermined amount of cast from the register. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 228-769-3063.