First U.S. Built A320 Takes Flight from Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another important milestone for the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile took place Tuesday morning.

The first flight of the first A320 to be produced in the U.S. flew for the first time from Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley this morning says Airbus in a press release.

The flight lasted approximately four hours, during which tests were performed on systems, engines, and structural performance.

The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility can produce three members of the A320 Family: the A319, A320 and A321. So far, the 36 aircraft delivered since operations began in 2015 have been A321s, making today’s flight another milestone for the U.S.-based production facility.

The founding member of the best-selling Airbus single-aisle family, the A320 entered airline service in April 1988 and rapidly established itself as the industry standard for passenger comfort and economy on short to medium-haul sectors. Typically seating 150 passengers in two classes, or up to 180 in a high-density layout for charter and low-cost operations, the A320 is in widespread service around the world, flying routes ranging from short commuter sectors to coast-to-coast U.S. flights. The A320 family is the world’s best-selling single aisle product line with 13,241 orders and 7,696 aircraft delivered to 297 customers worldwide (data as of July 31, 2017).