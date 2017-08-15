Dad Walks Son to First Day of Kindergarten, First Day of College

By Published:

Two photos taken more than a decade apart are touching hearts across the country. They both show a man walking his son to school, one the first day of kindergarten, the other the first day of college.

Charles Brockman III tweeted the photos, including his father dropping him off this weekend at Mississippi State University in Starkville. It was side-by-side with a very similar picture, taken of the same pair, only on the first day of kindergarten. The images have been retweeted tens of thousands of times.  Another tweet says Brockman’s son is a “new member of MSU’s track and field team moved in over the weekend.”

Mississippi State responded on Twitter saying “What a heart-warming story. Thanks for sharing, . Welcome to MSU.”

 

