Boy and Cow Fall Asleep Together After the Iowa State Fair

WKRG Staff Published:
Courtesy: Jeremy Miner

DES MOINES, IA (CBS/Des Moines Register) — After his heifer showing on Saturday, Mitchell Miner needed a little rest after all the excitement and ended up taking a nap on his prize-winning cow.

This picture of he and his cow have has gone viral on social media, with many people calling it a “precious” moment.

According to the Des Moines Register, Mitchell Miner and his heifer, Audri, have spent nearly every day together for the past two months.

15-year-old Miner and Audri have been preparing for the Iowa State Fair’s youth dairy cattle show.

She ended up placing fifth out of the seven contestants, Miner said. But needless to say, the two were exhausted, so they took a nap together.

Miner’s father, Jeremy, saw his son and Audri and snapped a few photos and posted the photo to Facebook.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the photo has more than 25K likes, 2693 shares, and 689 comments.

His mother, Laura Minor, added that the family borrows these animals for the summer. Audri will head back to a dairy farm in Blairstown later this fall after the family’s final showing in September.

