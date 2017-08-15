Birmingham Mayor Orders Covering of Confederate Monument While Exploring Removal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor William Bell has ordered a Confederate monument in Linn Park to be covered while legal options are explored for its removal, according to April Odom with the city’s office.

The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument stands at the entrance of the park at the end of 20th Street North, and it was given to the city by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1905, according to bhamwiki.

This order comes in the wake of violence perpetrated by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, which left one person dead and many injured. The violence began with protests over the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.