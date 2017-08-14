BREAKING: Water Main Break in Theodore, Fowl River Area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After the storm that blew through Mobile County Monday evening, several viewers reported they were without water in the Fowl River and Theodore area.

Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority confirmed there was a main line break due to a severe lightning strike.

Most of the Fowl River area should have their water back on, as of 9 p.m, but anyone in the River Road and Pioneer Road area are still without water and no estimated time for when their water will be fixed.