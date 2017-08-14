WATCH: WKRG’s Mayoral Debate Between Stimpson and Jones

J.B. BIUNNO By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — It was a night of deja vu as Mobile’s current mayor and former mayor squared off once again.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and former Mayor Sam Jones, who ran against each other four years ago, participated in WKRG’s Mayoral Debate on Monday night at Davidson High School.

Stimpson and Jones sparred over topics selected jointly by News 5’s Peter Albrecht and the people of Mobile, who submitted questions to WKRG’s Facebook Page.

The lead question concerned crime, which was followed by an array of topics, including jobs, GulfQuest, transportation, and more.

You can watch the debate above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s