WATCH: WKRG’s Mayoral Debate Between Stimpson and Jones

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — It was a night of deja vu as Mobile’s current mayor and former mayor squared off once again.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and former Mayor Sam Jones, who ran against each other four years ago, participated in WKRG’s Mayoral Debate on Monday night at Davidson High School.

Stimpson and Jones sparred over topics selected jointly by News 5’s Peter Albrecht and the people of Mobile, who submitted questions to WKRG’s Facebook Page.

"You don't need to fact check crime in Mobile," says Jones, responding to Stimpson. #WKRGDebate — WKRG (@WKRG) August 14, 2017

Stimpson on Jobs: "The businesses that have come here in the last three years are Amazon and Walmart." #WKRGDebate — WKRG (@WKRG) August 14, 2017

The lead question concerned crime, which was followed by an array of topics, including jobs, GulfQuest, transportation, and more.

