CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A liquor store construction site was destroyed over the weekend in Crestview, Florida.

Here is a video a viewer sent News 5 where you can see and hear a man destroying the construction site late Saturday night.

According to the Crestview Police Department, the suspect says that ” first he identified himself, as Alice Wonderland, and said he had been instructed to do this by a catapillar smoking a hookah.”

