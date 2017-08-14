UPDATE: Missing 3-Year-Old Located Safe

UPDATE: Jackson Police tweeted the missing 3 year old boy, King Knight has been located, safe. According to the tweet, a black male suspect is in custody for questioning.

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) -Jackson Police said they have found the stolen car at a an apartment complex on Hospital Drive.

JPD said the stolen Chevy Impala was located at Cypress Point Apartments. They are still looking for Mike and the 3-year-old child.

The 17-year-old was last seen on foot walking with the child.

Anyone with information, contact police.

Male suspect last seen wearing gray jeans, white shirt. https://t.co/3hmdu9XdhW — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 14, 2017

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are looking for a stolen vehicle that had a child inside of it.

Police said they are looking for a 2000 gray Chevy Impala. Officers said 3-year-old King Knight was inside of the car.

The car was taken from Willowood Boulevard in South Jackson. The car has a Mississippi license plate HNZ 995.

King’s mom, Sharon Knight, said she came to look at a rental property on the street. Her son and a family friend, who goes by the name of Mike, were inside of the car. She said the friend had been staying with them for about two weeks.

She tells WJTV when she got out of the vehicle, Mike sped off with King still inside of the car. Mike is 17 years old, police said.

She said her son was wearing a blue Nike shirt, plaid shorts, and brown sandals.

Anyone who sees the car or the child, contact Jackson Police immediately.