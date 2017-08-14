Trump Responds to the Violence in Charlottesville

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — President Trump clarified his response to the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia to include the hate groups who triggered the unrest. Opponents and even some supporters have been criticizing the president for failing to do so on Saturday.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazi’s, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans,” Trump stated.

President Trump finally condemned white supremacists after being criticized for initially failing to call out the hate groups behind this weekend’s deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence defended the President and shifted the blame to the press.

“I take issue with the fact that many in the national media spent more time criticizing the president’s words than they did criticizing those that perpetrated the violence to begin with,” Pence said.

But it was lawmakers in the President’s own party who were some of the most vocal critics of his first response.

“These groups seem to believe they have a friend in Donald Trump in the White House,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R, South Carolina) said on Fox News Sunday. “And I would urge the president to dissuade these groups that he’s their friend.”

White supremacist groups had praised the President’s initial response saying he signaled full support for their cause.

The neo-Nazi website, The Daily Stormer, declared the president’s words were a signal of tacit support for their side.