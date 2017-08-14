‘Total Eclipse’ Comeback Ahead of Total Eclipse

(TRISTATE) — A classic 1980’s song is making a comeback, thanks to August 21st.

Three decades after it topped the charts, a Bonnie Tyler tune is popular again. A few notes most know go straight to the heart.

“If you’re a certain age you know this song was playing everywhere all the time,” says Ed Sein at Moore Music.

You don’t have to be a product of the big-hair generation to feel the power ballad love song belted Bonne. Her “Total Eclipse of the Heart” topped charts all the way back in 1983; shoulder pads and all.

On this throwback Thursday, Tyler turns up hits on YouTube with her 80s classic, racking up millions of new views with the Great Eclipse just weeks away.

The real thing will only take a few minutes, depending where you see it across the Tri-State. Bonnie Tyler’s version will last about three times longer.