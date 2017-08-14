TAKE 5: Moe’s Original BBQ, Bugmaster Partner For ‘BBQ for the Blue’s’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — BugMaster and Moe’s BBQ are teaming up to show appreciation for our local law enforcement personnel.

These acts of appreciation serve as a reminder of our constant gratitude.

They ask that law enforcement come by, in uniform, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy a bbq buffet, complements of BugMaster at either Moe’s location.

EVENT: BBQ for the Blues

Date(s): Tuesday, Aug. 15

Time(s): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Locations: Mobile: 701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36602

Daphne: 6423 Bayfront Park Dr, Daphne, AL 36526

NOW, here’s your delicious recipe of the day:

Alabama-style white bbq sauce

2 cups mayo

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

T sugar

T dry rub or season salt

T favorite hot sauce

T woo woo (worcestershire)

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch of cayenne

Salt & Pepper to taste

Pimento Cheese

8 oz cream cheese

3/4 cup mayo

1 lb shredded cheese

2 roasted pimento or red peppers (fine dice)

1/2 yellow onion (fine dice)

4 queen olives (fine dice)

1/4 cup pickled jalapeno

1 oz favorite hot sauce

1 oz woo woo (worcestershire)

2 T sugar

Salt & Pepper to taste