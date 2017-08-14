TAKE 5: Moe’s Original BBQ, Bugmaster Partner For ‘BBQ for the Blue’s’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — BugMaster and Moe’s BBQ are teaming up to show appreciation for our local law enforcement personnel.
These acts of appreciation serve as a reminder of our constant gratitude.
They ask that law enforcement come by, in uniform, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy a bbq buffet, complements of BugMaster at either Moe’s location.
EVENT: BBQ for the Blues
Date(s): Tuesday, Aug. 15
Time(s): 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Locations: Mobile: 701 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36602
Daphne: 6423 Bayfront Park Dr, Daphne, AL 36526
NOW, here’s your delicious recipe of the day:
Alabama-style white bbq sauce
2 cups mayo
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
T sugar
T dry rub or season salt
T favorite hot sauce
T woo woo (worcestershire)
Juice of 1 lemon
Pinch of cayenne
Salt & Pepper to taste
Pimento Cheese
8 oz cream cheese
3/4 cup mayo
1 lb shredded cheese
2 roasted pimento or red peppers (fine dice)
1/2 yellow onion (fine dice)
4 queen olives (fine dice)
1/4 cup pickled jalapeno
1 oz favorite hot sauce
1 oz woo woo (worcestershire)
2 T sugar
Salt & Pepper to taste