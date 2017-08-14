SUV carrying barbecue grill explodes when woman lights up

Associated Press Published: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman sparked an explosion of a propane barbecue grill being transported in her SUV when police say she lit up a cigarette.

Orlando police Lt. Cindy Lane tells news outlets that the grill was turned on and the propane tank was open in the back of the red Kia Sorento as she left a barbecue at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.

Lane says the woman and her husband were burned and their sports utility vehicle was severely damaged. The couple’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

