Suspects Arrested for a Mobile Restaurant Parking Lot Robbery

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Maria Bonita Restaurant robbers have been identified as 19-year-old LiJordan Lucas, 19-year-old Santrell Williamson, 18-year-old Jermius Scott, and 18-year-old Dave Thomas III.

Police arrested the suspect on robbery first charges.

According to Mobile Police, the robbery took place on Monday,  August 7th, at approximately 10:10 p.m., police responded to Maria Bonita restaurant located at 3977 Government Blvd, near Azalea Rd., in reference to a robbery to an individual. The victim stated he came out of the restaurant and while going into his vehicle, two unknown males came from around a dumpster, held him at gunpoint, and took his property.

Photo: Mobile Police
Photo: Mobile Police
Photo: Mobile Police
Photo: Mobile Police

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s