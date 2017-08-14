Suspects Arrested for a Mobile Restaurant Parking Lot Robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Maria Bonita Restaurant robbers have been identified as 19-year-old LiJordan Lucas, 19-year-old Santrell Williamson, 18-year-old Jermius Scott, and 18-year-old Dave Thomas III.

Police arrested the suspect on robbery first charges.

According to Mobile Police, the robbery took place on Monday, August 7th, at approximately 10:10 p.m., police responded to Maria Bonita restaurant located at 3977 Government Blvd, near Azalea Rd., in reference to a robbery to an individual. The victim stated he came out of the restaurant and while going into his vehicle, two unknown males came from around a dumpster, held him at gunpoint, and took his property.