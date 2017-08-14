SpaceX is Delivering Real Ice Cream to Astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WKRG) — Astronauts aboard the International Space Station are in for a real treat.

Forget that freeze-dried ice cream that astronauts are known to eat. The SpaceX Dragon capsule that launched from Cape Canaveral on Monday is carrying the real thing.

NASA says there was extra freezer space in the capsule, so the agency threw in a few cups of ice cream, as well as some ice cream candy bars.

In addition to traditional vanilla and chocolate, one of the flavors that NASA packed is birthday cake. That’s perfect for U.S. astronaut Randolph Bresnik, who turns turns 50 in September.

The capsule, which is also carrying research equipment and other supplies, is due to arrive on Wednesday.