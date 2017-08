MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Here is a behind-the-scenes look into WKRG’s Mobile Mayoral Debate at Davidson High School. The debate between the two rivals, Sandy Stimpson and Sam Jones, for mayor of Mobile takes place tonight at Davidson High School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can tune into the debate on News 5 at 6 p.m. and it is being streamed LIVE on Facebook.

