Scientific Discoveries Expected With Eclipse

Associated Press Published:
People look up at the sun wearing protective glasses to watch a solar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, March 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

WASHINGTON (AP) – New week’s stunning solar eclipse in the United States will generate as much science as oohs and aahs.

From the discovery of helium to proving Einstein right, great science often comes out of eclipses.

NASA and others will monitor next Monday’s eclipse with an armada of satellites, airplanes, balloons and citizen-scientists looking up from the ground. Scientists will focus on the sun, but they will also examine what happens to Earth’s weather, to space weather, and to animals and plants on Earth as the moon totally blocks out the sun.

The moon’s shadow will sweep along a narrow path, from Oregon to South Carolina.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s