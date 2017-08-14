President Trump Tweets, Re-endorsing Luther Strange

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — President Donald Trump was active on twitter Monday morning, tweeting about Alabama politics.

The President tweeted around 5:40 a.m. that “Luther Strange of the Great State of Alabama has my endorsement.” President Trump says Strange “is strong on Border & Wall, the military, tax cuts & law enforcement.”

The Mobile Municipal elections are on August 22nd. But before that, there’s a special senate election that takes place August 15th in Alabama.

Nine republicans and seven democrats are vying for the seat of former Senator Jeff Sessions, who stepped down to become Attorney General.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. To win outright, a candidate has to get at least 50% of the vote. A runoff is scheduled for September 26th. The general election will be on December 12th.