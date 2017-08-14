Pat Dye Confirms, Former Alabama Coach Gene Stallings Suffered Minor Stroke

WKRG Staff Published:
File- This Nov. 4, 1995, file photo shows Alabama coach Gene Stallings walking the sidelines during the Tide's 10-3 win over Louisiana State University Tuscaloosa, Ala. Stallings says he’s recovering from a stroke. Stallings told Alabama news outlets in telephone interviews from his home in Paris, Texas, that it happened Thursday, May 18, 2017. He was in Montgomery, Alabama, for a banquet where he introduced the speaker: Dabo Swinney, his former player and now head coach at Clemson.(AP Photo/stf, File)

(WKRG) — Pat Dye tweeted that the former Alabama coach Gene Stallings suffered a minor stroke Monday morning while at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport.

They were at the airport awaiting a flight to Huntsville for the Legendary Coaching Tour event, ‘An Evening with Gene Stallings & Pat Dye.’

The event has been rescheduled, as well as the event in the tour that would take place in Montgomery on Tuesday.

According to Pat Dye, Stallings was taken to the hospital and is “in good spirits.”

He also asks to keep Stallings and his family in thoughts and prayers.

This is the second time this year that he has had a minor stroke. The last one happened in May earlier this year.

Stallings told Alabama news outlets in telephone interviews from his home in Paris, Texas, that it happened Thursday.

He was in Montgomery, Alabama, for a banquet where he introduced the speaker: Dabo Swinney, his former player and now head coach at Clemson.

Stallings said he didn’t feel well. So he went to a hospital where it was determined that he had a stroke before the banquet.

Stallings flew back to Texas on Friday. He canceled a weekend appearance in Tuscaloosa. He said doctors said he should curtail travel for six weeks.

Stallings was head coach at the University of Alabama from 1990-96. His 1992 team won a national championship.

 

