Neighbors On Edge After Three Violent Shooting Deaths In Atmore, Flomaton

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two shooting deaths within a week, just miles from each other. One in Atmore, the other in the nearby town of Flomaton.

These two shootings happening within a week of each other and literally right down the road from each other. Folks in the area now telling us this has them on edge.

The most recent act of gun violence is hitting close to home for those in Atmore.

“One of the shootings, one of the two, was like within three blocks of where we live,” says Anthony Jones.

“It definitely concerns me with this much violence,” says Debra Phillips.

It was Saturday afternoon when police responded to this house on College Street in Flomaton, responding to a welfare check. That’s when they found Timothy and Susan Adams shot to death in their home.

Police telling us there was “trauma” in the house. They say the shooter was someone they knew.

And just 14 miles down the road was the scene of another shooting in Atmore just five days before.

That’s where Robert Kennedy and his girlfriend, Joi McClammy were sleeping when an intruder broke in around 3:00 a.m., demanded money and shot them. Robert Kennedy died from his injuries, McClammy was transferred to a Mobile hospital where she remains in critical condition. Kennedy’s cousin has a message for those who may know something.

“He’s terribly missed, and if anybody got any information about this, you can just tell a family member, we’re not going to broadcast it or get anybody in trouble. All we want is the person responsible for doing this to my cousin,” says Creg Johnson.

Meanwhile, the debate on gun laws is at the forefront of the minds of those in the community.

“But I think we do need guns in our homes these days to go and protect not only ourselves but our families because our families are our hearts,” says Phillips.

“I mean I would go to whatever extremes to protect my family. I’m not a violent person, I get along with anyone, but when it comes to my family, I have to do what I have to do,” says Jones.

We asked police in both Flomaton and Atmore if they thought these two cases might be connected. They said so far they see no connection whatsoever. Both cases are still under investigation.