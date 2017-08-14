Mom Beats Cancer While Pregnant, Gives Birth to Healthy Baby

Alexandria Dale Zine, baby Angel, Dr. Nicole Angel, nurse Pam Hewett

DAPHNE, Alabama (WKRG) — A local mom diagnosed with cancer gave birth to a healthy baby girl in May, but that’s not the only good news.

Alexandria Dale Zine, was 27 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with cancer. Zine instantly began chemotherapy treatments at the Southern Cancer Center.

Dr. Nicole Angel, Zine’s physician, helped carefully guide her through chemotherapy treatments throughout the remainder of her pregnancy.

In May, Zine delivered a healthy baby girl she named Angel Pearl after her caretaker, Dr. Nicole Angel.

Three months later, Zine is cancer free, and baby Angel is happy and well.

