News 5 Hosts Mobile Mayoral Debate Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the final meeting between Sandy Stimpson and Sam Jones before the election. WKRG is hosting a debate between the two rivals for mayor of Mobile tonight at Davidson High School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.  Seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.

We expect a lot of talk about the issues tonight.  We anticipate they’ll talk about crime, job creation, city improvement and other issues affecting Mobile.

This is almost a flip-flop of where we were four years ago.

During the last mayoral election, Stimpson was the challenger looking to unseat a two-term incumbent.  This time, Jones, despite a wealth of experience in public service, is the challenge to the one-term Stimpson.

News 5’s Peter Albrecht will be the moderator. WKRG will broadcast the debate live, on-air and online.

Mobile’s municipal elections will be held on Aug. 22.

