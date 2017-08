MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Hollinger’s Island Elementary students were at a bus stop when a man in a red pick-up truck tried to lure them into his vehicle.

He tried to entice them with treats, but instead, the two students ran away to a neighbor’s house to find help.

This is all according to a letter that was sent home to the Hollinger’s Island Elementary parents, warning them of the incident.

The school said they will continue to monitor and increase police surveillance in the area.