Man Faces Charges After Police Say He Destroyed a Liquor Store Construction Site

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The signs at the Crestview Wal-Mart are clearly posted, no trespassing, hard hats required beyond this point, and all visitors must check in at the job site office, but that didn’t seem to matter to a man who didn’t want the liquor store being built.

Take a look, you can hear and see a man destroying the construction site late Saturday night.

It was supposed to be a liquor store extension at the Wal-Mart in Crestview.

Police say behind the wheel of the heavy duty forklift is this man, 32-year-old Mathew Jones.

An odd crime but what was more strange to police is the name the man initially gave them and who he says told him to destroy the site.

“First he identified himself, as Alice Wonderland, and said he had been instructed to do this by a caterpillar smoking a hookah,” says Hughes.

Reminiscent of a scene out of a Disney movie, but this was no childhood matter. According to police and contractors, Jones caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the soon to be liquor store.

“The guy caused about a hundred and twenty-eight dollars’ worth of damage,” says Hughes.

What’s still unclear to officers is how the man got access to the construction zone as it was locked for the evening…

“We don’t know how he got in, and we don’t know how he started up the piece of equipment, this thing had a big old arm on the front and he was using that to knock down the scaffolding,” says Hughes.

For now, Jones is still in the Okaloosa County jail facing several charges including felony grand theft, use of a motor vehicle to damage property in excess of $1,000, and construction has to start all over again at the Wal-Mart.