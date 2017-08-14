Man Arrested for Allegedly Planning to Blow Up a Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A suspect is set to appear in court Monday after allegedly trying to blow up a bank in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the FBI arrested 23-year-old Jerry Drake Vernell early Saturday.

According to the court document, Varnell was upset with the government, and law enforcement took notice.

They say he loaded what the thought was a bomb into a van, parked it next to a bank, and attempted to detonate it.

The bomb was a fake, part of an FBI operation involving an undercover agent posing as someone who could help with the attack.

Varnell faces up to 20 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of five years.