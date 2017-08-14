Lots of Money, Few Voters for Special Senate Race

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, right, the president pro tempore of the Senate, administers the oath to new Alabama Republican Sen. Luther Strange, joined by his wife, Melissa, during a re-enactment ceremony at the Capitol in Washington. Strange, appointed last year by the state's former governor and backed by Republican establishment, faces multiple challengers including Congressman Mo Brooks and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in a GOP primary. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

On the Republican side of the special U.S. Senate Election to chose a replacement for Jeff Sessions, candidates have raised and spent significant money in a short time.

Incumbent, appointed Senator Luther Strange leads the pack with some $2.9m in his war chest as of his last report.  Congressman Mo Brooks has banked about $540k, while former Chief Justice Roy Moore has about $460k on hand.

But other money is also coming in, a large amount from Mitch McConnell’s super-PAC, Senate Leadership Fund.  That group has spent some $2.7m to support Strange, and attack Brooks and Moore.

FILE – In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. State and local governments would be permanently barred from taxing access to the Internet under a bipartisan compromise the Senate began pushing toward final congressional approval. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

State GOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan says the amount of money being spent in a race like this is not unusual, since the stakes, a U.S. Senate seat, are so high.

