Lots of Money, Few Voters for Special Senate Race

On the Republican side of the special U.S. Senate Election to chose a replacement for Jeff Sessions, candidates have raised and spent significant money in a short time.

Incumbent, appointed Senator Luther Strange leads the pack with some $2.9m in his war chest as of his last report. Congressman Mo Brooks has banked about $540k, while former Chief Justice Roy Moore has about $460k on hand.

But other money is also coming in, a large amount from Mitch McConnell’s super-PAC, Senate Leadership Fund. That group has spent some $2.7m to support Strange, and attack Brooks and Moore.

State GOP Chairwoman Terry Lathan says the amount of money being spent in a race like this is not unusual, since the stakes, a U.S. Senate seat, are so high.