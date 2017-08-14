Little Gulf Coast Biker’s Motorcycle Skills Lead to Viral Video

MOBILE, AL (WRKG) She’s cute as can be, decked out in biker gear and sporting a little pink Harley Davidson. This little girl from Mobile is capturing the attention of bikers around the world, not just because she’s so dang cute either. It’s because in the video she flawlessly executes a very important safety maneuver taught to bikers everywhere.

Alisa Conaway Hensley originally posted the video to the Facebook page of the Mobile H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) chapter. It has since been shared more than 4,000 times and viewed as of this writing more than 170 thousand times.

The baby biker in the video is seen picking up her motorcycle off the ground. But, she uses a very specific technique taught to new and old bikers alike. It’s a safe and easier way to lift up a normally heavy motorcycle if it gets dropped to the ground. Full size motorcycles weigh hundreds of pounds and are impossible to simply lift off the ground. The technique she uses is taught by motorcycle safety experts and in most classes required for riders to get a motorcycle license. It allows a rider to pick up even the biggest bikes without breaking a sweat.

The tiny rider also deserves kudos for other safety measures, notice the helmet and the boots! They aren’t just adorable, they’ll keep her a little safer as she finally hops on and rides away!