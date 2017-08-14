Jasper man dies after car crashes into Warrior River

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple agencies were on the scene of a fatal crash that sent one vehicle over a bridge and into the Warrior River.

24-year-old Travis Randall Remington of Jasper was driving a 2012 Hyundai that left the roadway around 1 a.m. Monday morning. Remington’s vehicle ended up between two bridges and landed in the Warrior River.

Water rescue personnel and Walker County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team recovered the victim and his vehicle in the river off of Interstate 22 around 7:30 a.m. Remington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating this crash.

ORIGINAL STORY

WALKER COUNTY, Alabama (WIAT) — A car is being removed from a river in Walker County.

Around 1 a.m. Monday morning, a car traveling on Interstate 22 reportedly crashed into the river. All lanes on I-22 eastbound are blocked off while authorities work to remove the vehicle.

A dive team, a state helicopter, and other agencies are searching for the driver and any other possible passengers.