Gus Malzahn Names New Starting Quarterback at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – Auburn Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn announced Monday that Jarrett Stidham will be the Tigers’ new starting quarterback.

Coach Malzahn announced the decision over Twitter:

Just told team @Jarrett_Stidham will be the starting QB. The team is excited for Jarrett and ready for the season!#WarEagle | #OurTime — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) August 14, 2017

Stidham joined the Tigers last Spring after signing with the Tigers after leaving Baylor University two years ago.

Stidham, a sophomore, has been competing for the starting role with junior Sean White and freshman Malik Willis during the beginning of fall practice.

Auburn opens the season against Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2nd. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.