Gus Malzahn Names New Starting Quarterback at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – Auburn Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn announced Monday that Jarrett Stidham will be the Tigers’ new starting quarterback.
Coach Malzahn announced the decision over Twitter:
Stidham joined the Tigers last Spring after signing with the Tigers after leaving Baylor University two years ago.
Stidham, a sophomore, has been competing for the starting role with junior Sean White and freshman Malik Willis during the beginning of fall practice.
Auburn opens the season against Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2nd. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.