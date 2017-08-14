Gus Malzahn Names New Starting Quarterback at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WKRG) – Auburn Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn announced Monday that Jarrett Stidham will be the Tigers’ new starting quarterback.

Coach Malzahn announced the decision over Twitter:

Stidham joined the Tigers last Spring after signing with the Tigers after leaving Baylor University two years ago.

Stidham, a sophomore, has been competing for the starting role with junior Sean White and freshman Malik Willis during the beginning of fall practice.

Auburn opens the season against Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2nd. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

