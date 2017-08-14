Fundraising Gap Persists in Days Leading to Mobile Mayoral Election

Related Coverage Campaign Records Show Large Fundraising Gap Between Jones/Stimpson

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

It’s a high stakes debate tonight between the top candidates for Mobile Mayor. Sam Jones and Sandy Stimpson face-off again tonight for the last debate before the Mayoral election next week. Issues up for debate will likely include crime, city improvement and economic development. Many voters have made up their minds.

Supporters of Sandy Stimpson argue that not only has he earned another term. He’s also worked hard in the last four years to come through on a lot of what he promised in 2013.

“I just feel like he’s going to do a better job,” said Stimpson supporter Steve Young. Other supporters point to what they see as Stimpson-spurred progression.

“I think he’s doing a great job of with helping mobile progress into a really good city,” said Stimpson supporter Jennifer English. It’s a sentiment that may carry into the voting booth.

“Just because of all the businesses that have come to mobile over the last few years and I think it’s going to be very beneficial for the city,” said Stimpson supporter Alex Graf. Sam Jones has been out of the political limelight for the last few years but he definitely still has his supporters. some of his supporters also arguing he has a greater amount of political experience and could potentially do a better job if he were put back into the Mayor’s office

Sanchez, Jones Supporter: “When it came down to Mardi Gras and all the things the tourist enjoy he was very aggressive on that,” said a Jones supporter who identified himself by the name Sanchez. Another Jones supporter points to the decade plus of public service Jones already has under his belt.

“He’s been there before, he’ll know more about it that’s the only reason,” said one supporter. There’s really no gap in name recognition when it comes to these top two mayoral candidates but there is still a huge gap when it comes to fundraising. That’s something that’s dogged Sam Jones since he re-entered the political arena in mid-June. According to campaign filings in August, Sandy Stimpson has about eight times the campaign cash compared to the challenger. Stimpson reported having $222,193.68 on-hand at the last filing. Jones, by comparison, reported $26,561.38.