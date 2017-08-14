Fitness Company Relocating National Headquarters to Mobile from Massachusetts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A national fitness and gym chain with locations in several states is relocating their national headquarters to the Gulf Coast.

Blast Fitness announced Monday that they are transitioning their corporate headquarters from West Roxbury, Mass. to Mobile, Ala. Blast Fitness currently 21 locations across the United States.

However, Blast Fitness does not currently have a gym in the Gulf Coast region and no locations in Alabama.

Company officials plan to complete the transition to Mobile by the end of this year, and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says this shows the City is on the right track.

“The decision by Blast Fitness to locate its corporate headquarters in Mobile is a validation that we are becoming the most business friendly city in America,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

In the press release for the announcement, Blast Fitness said they chose Mobile, “because of the city’s growing, dynamic, business-friendly community.”

Blast Fitness President and CEO Dean Parker added, “As we’re expanding our locations from coast to coast, it just makes good business sense to be in the middle of our customer base. We believe this move will strengthen our company by providing us greater flexibility and opportunity moving into the future.”

The news of the company’s transition comes one week ahead of a municipal election in Mobile where Stimpson is going up against former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones.

At this time, it is unknown if the transition will result in a Blast Fitness location in Mobile.