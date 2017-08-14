Confederate Monument Protest in Florida

.TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Protesters are calling on Florida officials to honor a vote to relocate a Confederate monument from public property. A rally commemorating the victims of violence that followed a white supremacist rally in Virginia was scheduled Sunday evening in Tampa.

Organizers planned to gather at a 106-year-old monument depicting Confederate soldiers outside a Hillsborough County government building. The Council on American-Islamic Relations-Florida said members of the Muslim advocacy organization would participate. Similar rallies were scheduled in cities statewide.

County commissioners voted in July to move the monument to a private cemetery. An online petition seeks to replace it with a memorial to Snooty the manatee, who died last month at a Bradenton museum. The Florida chapter of Save Southern Heritage released a statement blaming news reports about the violence in Virginia for “renewed attacks on Florida’s historical assets.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)