Closing arguments expected in Taylor Swift groping case

UPDATE: DENVER (AP) – The Latest on a civil trial involving Taylor Swift and a former DJ she accused of groping her (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea Swift, and former radio DJ David Mueller are back in a federal courtroom in Denver federal as the judge and attorneys for her groping case review instructions for the jury.

Monday’s review is taking place outside the presence of the eight-member jury, which will be called in later in the morning to hear closing arguments.

Swift alleges Mueller groped her before a 2013 concert and he denies the allegation.

A judge ruled Friday Mueller did not prove Swift personally tried to end his career. Identical allegations against Andrea Swift and Frank Bell are expected to go to jurors.

Mueller sued the three after Swift’s team reported the encounter to his bosses. He sought up to $3 million in damages. The judge ruled that he did not make a case for recovering that much money.

Swift countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury will consider her assault claim.

She called the encounter despicable.

