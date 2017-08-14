Busting popular solar eclipse myths

(TRISTATE) — Solar eclipses beginning before the dawn of written history and since then many misconceptions about the event have sprouted from the sun’s rays after the moon passes by.

NASA wanting to clear up some of these crazy rumors has picked the most popular to explain…scientifically.

Putting Tri-Staters to the test, we wondered if they would be able to spot the myth.

Myth #1: If you are pregnant you should not watch an eclipse because it can harm your baby.

“False,” said Rita Swader,” Well because it just doesn’t sound scientific to me.

Christian Nix saying, “That’s false I don’t see how that can possibly do it. I don’t know exactly why. Sounds false.”

“False. I don’t think it has any effect on the baby how could it do anything,” said Chelsea Rexing.

They are correct. It’s false. NASA says every second your body is exposed to the sun, with exception of damage to your, it has no impact on your baby.

Myth #2: A solar eclipse will poison any food that is prepared during the event.

Larry Spicher saying, “True.”

“False because how can the eclipse effect the food the sun is being hidden by the moon, has nothing to do with food,” said Rita Swader.

The correct answer is false. If someone is experiencing food poisoning the day of the event, it is purely a coincidence.

Myth #3: Solar eclipses six months after your birthday, or on your birthday, are a sign of impending bad health.

“I’m gonna say true. It just sounds like something that would be true I believe in that kind of stuff,” said Kelsey Stroud.

“False. I just think people are superstitious they’ll think that I don’t think eclipse can cause bad health,” said Elizabeth Holman.

While there may be a small sample of people who experience poor health, those that remain healthy extremely outweigh them.

So, next time you hear something crazy happening the day of the eclipse, ask yourself,” Is this true or purely a coincidence?”

The list of myths can be found here.