BREAKING: Police Identify Suspect in Pedestrian Fatality

UPDATE Monday August 14 6:30 a.m.

Orange Beach Police have released the name of the suspect who they say fatally hit a 67-year-old woman from Tennessee.

David B. Waters, 51-years-old from Monroeville, allegedly hit a pedestrian around 6:41 p.m. Sunday August 13, 2017 on the 24000 block of Perdido Beach Blvd.

Waters was charged with DUI, Manslaughter and reckless driving. He is being held in the Orange Beach Municipal Jail and will be transferred to Baldwin County Corrections today.

UPDATE: Lieutenant Howard with Orange Beach Police has confirmed a 67-year old white female, from Tennessee, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Beach on Perdido Beach Blvd Saturday evening.

Lieutenant Howard says the driver of the vehicle that struck the tourist was a white male. He has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police confirm a pedestrian has been struck at Perdido Beach Blvd Westbound.

News 5 has also received numerous tips from people in the area that the incident may be fatal.

Mobile Traffic tweeted that the incident was fatal. This is a developing story and News 5 has a crew heading to the scene.

Accident on AL 182/Perdido Beach Blvd WB at Loop Rd will be a pedestrian fatally struck in front of Winn Dixie…. https://t.co/8dNXqMRUVj — Mobile Traffic (@MobileALTraffic) August 14, 2017