BREAKING: GCSO Searching for Escaped Inmate

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — According to authorities, a Greene County Jail inmate has escaped from the garbage detail in Greene County, Mississippi,

According to a call from the garbage truck driver, inmate Jeffery Rouse ran from his work detail in the area of Underwood Ball Road off of Tom White Road in the Hillman community, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says.

If anyone sees this suspect, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 601-394-2341 or dial 911 immediately.

According to the GCSO, Jeffery Rouse was being jailed on charges of grand larceny, safe keeping for another agency and failure to pay fines.

Rouse was working off his past fine amount and had just days left on his balance.

Rouse is from the George County area but listed homeless on his booking record.