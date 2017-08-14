Beatrice man arrested for ‘Assault on a Police Officer’

A Beatrice, Alabama man was arrested early Monday in Loxley for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The Loxley Police Department says it pulled over 31-year old Mark Alan Bishop at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 55 shortly after midnight. Lieutenant Doug Phillips says Bishop refused to get out of the vehicle. Once he did, he allegedly threw punches at the arresting officer.

Bishop is charged with resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a police officer, attempting to elude, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of a sawed off rifle or shotgun, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His criminal history dates all the way back to 2007 when he pleaded guilty to third-degree menacing in Beatrice from an incident in October of that year. Bishop then served jail time in Monroe County in 2012 after pleading guilty to third degree burglary.

He was also arrested for resisting arrest in Mobile County in 2009. Bishop’s was charged with possession of a controlled substance in 2014, but that was dismissed by Judge George Elbrecht in a Monroe County Court.

Bishop remains in the Baldwin County Jail without bond. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.