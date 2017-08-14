Angel Mounds has cultural tie to eclipse

(TRISTATE) — While many are traveling to visit big cities to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, a local historic site has a unique cultural tie.

Angel Mounds was home almost one thousand years ago to a thriving culture. The people on this land worshipped the sun and moon, building mounds with parallel alignments tracking paths of solar and lunar events.

“Of all the places in the region where the sun and the moon would’ve been very important this is probably the pinnacle of those celebrations,” said Mike Linderman, site manager for Angel Mounds.

In 1940 researches found a figurine aligning with one of the mounds and during the summer solstice, it makes a straight line across the site.

The largest mound took ten years to build.

“They’ve built this thing pretty fast which again may point to why it’s got these alignments trying to mark the locations of the mounds as fast as they possibly could,” said Linderman.

Archeologists aren’t exactly sure what happened here during previous solar eclipses… or if the people even knew they were coming.

“We imagine this would’ve been a pretty big event for them whether they were able to forecast this eclipse or not we’re not sure. When you have lunar alignments and your solar alignments and they all come together at once that would’ve been a big event for these people,” said Linderman.

Gone two to three hundred years before documentation.

“There are cultures throughout the world that worship the sun and these people were probably along the same lines as that it was the constant every day and the moon was the constant every night,” said Linderman.

Leaving a mystery behind as to what happened here all those years ago.