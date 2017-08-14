Amazon Offers Refunds Over Fake Solar Glasses

As you look to see the solar eclipse Monday, August 21st, Amazon is taking action against fake solar eclipse glasses.

The company says it is giving refunds to customers who bought solar viewing glasses that may not comply with industry standards.

The American Astronomical Society warns some companies are fraudulently marketing their glasses as NASA approved. They’ve even printed fake logos and certification stamps.

A list of verified vendors can be found on the American Astronomical Society website.

Without proper protection, eclipse viewers could risk going blind or suffering permanent eye damage.