UPDATE: Female Tourist Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Orange Beach

UPDATE: Lieutenant Howard with Orange Beach Police has confirmed a 67-year old white female, from Tennessee, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Orange Beach on Perdido Beach Blvd Saturday evening.

Lieutenant Howard says the driver of the vehicle that struck the tourist was a white male. He has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police confirm a pedestrian has been struck at Perdido Beach Blvd Westbound.

News 5 has also received numerous tips from people in the area that the incident may be fatal.

Mobile Traffic tweeted that the incident was fatal. This is a developing story and News 5 has a crew heading to the scene.

Accident on AL 182/Perdido Beach Blvd WB at Loop Rd will be a pedestrian fatally struck in front of Winn Dixie…. https://t.co/8dNXqMRUVj — Mobile Traffic (@MobileALTraffic) August 14, 2017