UPDATE: Tropical Storm ‘Gert’ Forms in the Atlantic

MOBILE, AL (WKRG): Tropical storm Gert has formed in the western Atlantic. This was previously tropical depression 8.

AS OF 4 PM CDT:

Location: 28.1 N, 71.7 W

Max Sustained Wind: 40 MPH

Movement: NNW at 10 MPH

Pressure: 1011 mb

Tropical storm Gert is forecast to continue to move north northwest, but before it can get close to the US coastline it is forecast to take a northeasterly turn. This will curve Gert away from the US mainland. The National Hurricane Center thinks Gert will strengthen into a strong tropical storm, but right now, is not forecast to become a hurricane. If it were to do so, it’d the second hurricane in as many weeks with Franklin last week.

Again, Gert poses no threat to the U.S. mainland and poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Stay tuned to News 5 on-air, online and be sure to follow the First Alert Storm Team on social media for the latest updates as we continue through this Hurricane Season.