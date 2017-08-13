The Latest: Victim’s friend calls her death an act of terror

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The Latest on incidents related to violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left three dead (all times local)

8:30 p.m.

A close friend of the woman who was killed when a car plowed into peaceful protesters in Charlottesville says she cared about people and stood up for equality.

Marissa Blair said Sunday night at a vigil where the crash happened that Heather Heyer’s death was “an act of terror.” She says it’s a hate crime and should be treated as such.

Blair says she was with Heyer when the crash happened. She says the driver “barreled down,” and she could hear the wheels as he accelerated. She says the driver “deserves everything he gets and more.”

Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the car crash. He could also face federal charges, depending on the outcome of an FBI investigation.

7:25 p.m.

A Nevada college student who was photographed marching in Virginia before a deadly white supremacist rally says he’s not an “angry racist.”

KTVN-TV interviewed 20-year-old Peter Cvjetanovic after he was identified online in a photo showing white nationalists marching through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches Friday.

On Saturday, a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters as tensions turned violent at a related rally.

Cvjetanovic says he didn’t expect the photo to spread but that he’s a white nationalist who cares for all people and wants to “preserve what we have.”

Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, after a recent photo of the two reportedly surfaced, condemned the events and said he didn’t know Cvjetanovic.

The University of Nevada, Reno, also denounced the movement as corrosive to society.

___

6:15 p.m.

A former teacher of the man accused of plowing his car into counter protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia says the suspect had a keen interest in military history, Hitler and Nazi, Germany.

Derek Weimer on Sunday said that he taught social studies to 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. during his junior and senior years in Kentucky, calling him an average student.

Weimer recalled that school officials had singled out Fields in 9th grade for his political beliefs and that he had made comments that alerted his social studies teacher at the time to “deeply-held, radical” convictions on race and Nazism.

Weimer said Fields was a big Trump supporter because of what he believed to be Trump’s views on race. Trump’s proposal to build a border wall was particularly appealing to Fields, Weimer said.

___

3:55 p.m.

A Charlottesville hospital says many of the patients injured after a car drove into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally are improving.

A spokeswoman for the University of Virginia Health System said in a statement Sunday afternoon that nine of the patients the hospital treated have been released. Ten others are in good condition.

A day earlier, the hospital said five patients were in critical condition, four were in serious condition, six were in fair condition and four were in good condition.

The statement also says the hospital treated additional patients related to Saturday’s events but that the hospital can’t give an exact number.

___

3:35 p.m.

Virginia State Police say the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are assisting in the investigation into a fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two state troopers.

The helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area while assisting in law enforcement activities related to the clash between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

The pilot, 48-year-old Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian, and 40-year-old Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton, died at the scene.

White nationalists were in Charlottesville on Saturday to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.