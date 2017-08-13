Officer fatally shoots man who had stabbed a woman in Florida

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. (AP) – A Miami police officer fatally shot a man who authorities say had stabbed a woman.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome said the City of Miami Police officer was on his way home from work when he saw a fight between a man and a woman near a Miami Lakes middle school.

Miami Police spokesman Christopher Bess said the officer intervened as the fight escalated and “was subsequently forced” to fire his gun.

Colome said the woman, 27-year-old Yurine Rodriguez-Perez, was hospitalized and expected to recover from stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release the name of the officer or the male suspect. Miami-Dade Police are investigating the stabbing, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting involving the officer.

