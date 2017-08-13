North Korean tensions aren’t deterring tourists from Guam

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) – The U.S. territory of Guam has been the subject of angry threats exchanged by North Korea and the United States during the past week, but that’s not keeping tourists away from the tropical island.

Won Hyung-jin of the South Korean travel agency Modetour says several customers called with concerns, but they weren’t worried enough to pay cancellation fees for their trips.

Won says travelers have become insensitive to tensions with North Korea.

Guam has a population of 160,000 but attracted 1.5 million visitors last year. One third of Guam’s jobs are in the tourism industry.

President Donald Trump last week warned Pyongyang of “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” The North’s military announced plans to send four intermediate-range missiles over Japan and into waters near Guam.