Mobile Holds Vigil For Racial Justice and Equality in Response To VA Violence

Folks gathered for a vigil for racial justice and equality Sunday.

It was in response to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia that killed one and injured over a dozen others.

The event was held at dusk in Mardi Gras Park.

Organizers passed out candles and there were several church officials from different denominations around Mobile offering up prayers.

“Whenever there is a bully, you have to stand up to them. And so this is just a way to say Mobile is for love,” says Lisa Emanuelli.

“That there is another side to the American flag than what you saw in Charlottesville, Virginia,” says Sam Ansell.

“And there are a lot of folks in the world who don’t care about our internal differences in the U.S., they don’t like us period, so if we can learn to work together, that would be great,” says Derwin DuBose.

“It’s like why in 2017, like I thought this was a thing of the past like 30 or 40 years ago. The fact that this is happening now, it makes you wonder what are the conditions that are fueling these kinds of attitudes,” says Corey Harvard.

District Three Councilman C.J. Small was also in attendance and addressed the crowd.