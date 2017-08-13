Good Sport: Jason Greene Keeping Mobile Fit

Mobile, Ala. – “The worst day at the gym is better than the best day anywhere else. I’m serious.”

Physical fitness has been Jason’s passion since he was a kid.

“I was 8 years old, I played with those Orbatron, one of those cement filled sets, my dad got it for Christmas and I ended up being the one that fell in love with it,” said Jason Greene.

And in 1981 Jason began sharing his passion with the Mobile community.

“We started the gym in Mobile in 1981, 37 years ago. And we started the show just six months later to help promote the physical culture,” said Greene.

Now the show Jason is referring to is The Heart of Dixie Championships, one of the oldest competitions in the United States.

“They come from all over the Southeast, we have people from Texas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana,” said Greene.

What started as a way for Jason to help promote his gym has since become a tradition here as the competition has been running for nearly 40 years. And Jason has been there every step of the way.

“When we first started people were fascinated, they would say it’s so cool, you’re so young to be doing this. You’re only 19 and you’re doing this. That’s so cool. And I thought, yeah isn’t that cool? Now, I went through a period where it was no big deal. Now it’s like, Oh, you’re this old and you have a gym and you put on contests, that’s really good for you. It’s the same thing, I watched it, I rode it all the way out,” said Greene.

Jason is still as passionate about physical fitness today as he was when he opened the doors to his gym back in 1981. His energy is infection and passion undeniable. For him it’s a labor of love.

“We’ve always had some great stories where there’s somebody that’s been in the hospital bed and the doctor said they wouldn’t get out of that hospital bed and now they’re on stage competing. They may not be winning, but they’re challenging themselves. To see people overcome stuff still blows my mind,” said Greene.