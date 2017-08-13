Friends Recall Loving Couple Killed In Flomaton Murder

Related Coverage UPDATE: Flomaton Police Release Identities of Couple Found Dead

Flomaton, AL (WKRG)

Authorities in Flomaton are still searching for answers a day after a married couple was found killed in their home Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile friends and family are trying to figure out why anyone would want to hurt this beloved couple. Today at the Adams’ home there’s barely a reminder of the chaotic scene that surrounded the house just a day ago. It’s a crime that’s shaken the small town–and the aftershocks are being felt in Katina and Martine Follett’s kitchen. The couple says Susan Adams was like a second mother to them.

“She rose higher than the sun, she was the epitome of friendship, loyalty, trust,” said friend Martine Follett. Friends say they want the Adams to be remembered as the good people they were and the joy they spread and not for the evil that ended their lives

“Because Sue and Tim were good people they were genuinely good people they did not deserve this,” said friend Katina Follett. The Folletts say Susan treated them like a member of the family adding that her husband Tim Adams was an honest, hard worker with a great sense of humor.

“He loved Sue, he absolutely adored Sue and all the time whatever she asked, he would say ‘whatever you want,'” said Marine Follette. From the trips to their many chats, the women say the Adams will always have a special place in their hearts. Now they wait for justice.

“I want them to catch ‘em I want somebody to pay that done this to Susan and Tim, cause this is not right,” said Katina Follett. Flomaton’s police chief says they’ve interviewed at least two possible suspects in this case but have made no arrests yet. Chief Bryan Davis says they spent much of the day combing the area for security video that might be useful in this investigation.